Jackpot winner tracked down after 'error' meant he was unaware of $229,000 win

Jackpot winner tracked down after 'error' meant he was unaware of $229,000 win

Sky News

Published

A man who won a Las Vegas jackpot has been tracked down after the machine malfunctioned and he walked away without realising he had scooped more than $229,000 (£169,000).

Full Article