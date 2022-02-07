The CEO of audio platform Spotify has waded into the Joe Rogan row, telling employees while he does not support the podcaster's use of racial slurs, the company will not be cutting ties with him.Full Article
Spotify CEO condemns Joe Rogan's racial slurs - but says company will not drop him
