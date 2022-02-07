Boris Johnson's new communications chief has said the PM welcomed him into the job with a rendition of 'I Will Survive'.Full Article
Johnson sang 'I Will Survive' to new No 10 communications chief
Boris Johnson 'not a complete clown' says his new spin doctor
Daily Record
Guto Harri, the Prime Minister's re-tread communications chief, revealed how the PM sang 'I will survive' prompting an angry..
PM's new communications chief arrives for first day at work
ODN
Boris Johnson's newly appointed director of communications Guto Harri arrives at 10 Downing Street for his first day at work. Mr..