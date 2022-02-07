Scholz meets Biden to show unity on Ukraine
Published
For the first time since taking office, Chancellor Scholz is meeting with President Joe Biden in the White House. Scholz described the US and Germany as "the closest of allies."Full Article
Published
For the first time since taking office, Chancellor Scholz is meeting with President Joe Biden in the White House. Scholz described the US and Germany as "the closest of allies."Full Article
Watch VideoIn a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden emerged from a meeting with Germany's new leader..