Camilla Queen Consort Title Would Cap Years of Image Repair
Queen Elizabeth II has put to rest decades of speculation by giving Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, what some see as her “stamp of approval.”Full Article
On the eve of her platinum jubilee, Queen Elizabeth said she hoped the Duchess of Cornwall would be elevated to "Queen Consort."..