Two Crystal Cruises ships seized in Bahamas over unpaid bills
Published
Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity fled to the Bahamas in recent weeks after a U.S. judge granted an arrest warrant for one of them.Full Article
Published
Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity fled to the Bahamas in recent weeks after a U.S. judge granted an arrest warrant for one of them.Full Article
Bahamanian authorities reportedly seized two Crystal Cruises ships over an unpaid fuel bill costing millions owed by operator..