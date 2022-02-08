Eileen Gu Wins Gold in Big Air Freestyle Skiing
Published
She faced stiff competition from Tess Ledeux of France. Gu and Ledeux have both won major big air competitions this winter.Full Article
Published
She faced stiff competition from Tess Ledeux of France. Gu and Ledeux have both won major big air competitions this winter.Full Article
Eileen Gu delivers a stunning final jump to grab a dramatic gold in the women's freestyle skiing big air final as Team GB's Kirsty..
Eileen Gu secured her place in what will be a widely-watched freestyle skiing final on Tuesday at the Big Air Shougang.