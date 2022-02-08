CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: Websites, how to check scorecard, evaluation process

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: Websites, how to check scorecard, evaluation process

DNA

Published

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in.

Full Article