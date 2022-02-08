Camilla has made her first public appearance since the Queen announced she would be known as the Queen Consort.Full Article
Camilla makes first public appearance since Queen Consort announcement
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queen Backs Plan To One Day Call Son's Wife 'Queen Camilla'
Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II offered her support Saturday to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special..
Newsy
Future Queen Camilla makes her first public trip since Consort title revealed
This is the Duchess of Cornwall's first public appearance since the Queen revealed her future title.
BBC News