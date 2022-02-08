RSC teams up with TikTok to offer £10 tickets for younger audiences

RSC teams up with TikTok to offer £10 tickets for younger audiences

One is famous for its soliloquies, tragedy and love; the other for dancing teenagers, but in an unlikely-sounding alliance, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is teaming up with TikTok to reach the next generation of theatre audiences.

