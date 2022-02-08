Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has warned MPs that "words have consequences" after Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by a mob shouting "traitor" and "Jimmy Savile" at him.Full Article
Commons speaker warns MPs 'words have consequences' after intimidation of Starmer by mob
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Speaker says PM’s ‘inappropriate’ Savile slur only risks ‘inflaming opinions’
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has warned MPs their “words have consequences” and demanded an explanation from the Metropolitan Police after..
Belfast Telegraph
PM 'won't apologise' for Savile remark to Starmer as commons speaker warns MPs 'words have consequences'
Boris Johnson will not apologise for using the discredited claim that Sir Keir Starmer personally failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile,..
Sky News