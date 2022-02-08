Jessie Diggins makes history at the Winter Olympics in Beijing: See photos of her win
Published
Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins made history after winning the bronze medal during the women's free sprint at the Winter Olympics.
Published
Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins made history after winning the bronze medal during the women's free sprint at the Winter Olympics.
Four years after making history in her sport, Jessie Diggins won the first individual medal in cross country skiing by an American..