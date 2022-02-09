Will Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer be available for 2nd ODI? Players begin light training after testing COVID-19 negative
While Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are out and training, Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation.Full Article
Earlier this week, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had already resumed training after testing negative for COVID-19.
Team India will have a training session on Tuesday evening and both Dhawan and Iyer are set to be a part of that session.