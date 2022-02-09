Canada's Meryeta O'Dine wins bronze in women's snowboard cross
Prince George, B.C.'s Meryeta O'Dine won the first Olympic medal of her career, capturing bronze in the women's snowboard cross competition.Full Article
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine captured snowboard cross bronze at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Wednesday.