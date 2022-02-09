What's the difference between queen and 'Queen Consort'? Camilla's future title, explained
Published
Confused about why it's a big deal that Duchess Camilla of Cornwall will be called Queen Camilla when Prince Charles becomes king? We explain why.
Published
Confused about why it's a big deal that Duchess Camilla of Cornwall will be called Queen Camilla when Prince Charles becomes king? We explain why.
If ever there were proof that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall deserves her future title of Queen Consort it came on Thursday.There..
Consorts have played influential roles throughout the history of the monarchy despite holding no formal constitutional position