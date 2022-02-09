Geomagnetic storm burns up to 40 of Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites sent into orbit last week
Up to 40 of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites were destroyed by a geomagnetic storm after they launched on Feb. 3.
SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites,..
Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of..