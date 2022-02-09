Woman rescued after floating across freezing Oklahoma lake for 2 days on an air mattress
Published
A woman spent two days floating atop an air mattress on a freezing lake. Freight train workers found her and helped her stay warm until help came.
Published
A woman spent two days floating atop an air mattress on a freezing lake. Freight train workers found her and helped her stay warm until help came.
A woman spent two days floating atop an air mattress on a freezing lake. Freight train workers found her and helped her stay warm..
The woman reportedly had cuts on her hands...