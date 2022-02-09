See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looking adorable at the 'Marry Me' premiere
Published
Before JLo and Ben Affleck were engaged and married to other celebs, the two were a early 2000s tabloid super couple. Now they're back.
Published
Before JLo and Ben Affleck were engaged and married to other celebs, the two were a early 2000s tabloid super couple. Now they're back.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know exactly how to stir the pot ... and getting all gooey-eyed for each other while standing in..
Jennifer Lopez was in New York City yesterday promoting Marry Me, and I’ve been wondering the last couple of weeks whether or not..