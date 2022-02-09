West Ham Fines Kurt Zouma Over Cat Abuse Video
Published
Zouma, a defender who also plays for the French national soccer team, lost a sponsorship deal with Adidas on Wednesday after a video circulated online of him kicking his cat.Full Article
Published
Zouma, a defender who also plays for the French national soccer team, lost a sponsorship deal with Adidas on Wednesday after a video circulated online of him kicking his cat.Full Article
“It’s all very well him apologising now but it’s hard to avoid the conclusion he’s only done so because he’s been caught..
Kurt Zouma has been fined £250,000 and axed from the West Ham squad after a video emerged of him kicking and slapping one of his..