The "forgotten" remains of an Italian woman have been found sitting at a table more than two years after she died, reports say.Full Article
Italian woman's body 'found sitting at a table in her home' two years after she died
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Mummified' older woman found inside home in Italy 2 years after death
New Zealand Herald
The mummified body of a lonely 70-year-old woman was found on a chair in her living room more than two years after her..
-
Body of Italian woman, 70, found sitting in chair 2 years after death
CTV News
-
News24.com | Police stumble upon mummified body of Italian woman two years after her death
News24
-
Discovery of woman two years after her death sparks debate on loneliness in Italy
euronews
-
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
Autocar
Advertisement
More coverage
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The lineup for 2022’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is here, and it’s headlined by world premieres of Richard..
The Wrap