Boris Johnson has issued a warning to Russia that NATO member states will "draw lines in the snow" over the Ukraine crisis.Full Article
PM tells Russia that NATO will 'draw lines in the snow' over Ukraine crisis
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Macron: Putin Said During Meeting Russia Won't Escalate Ukraine Crisis
Watch VideoFrench President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he would not further..
Newsy
Ukraine crisis: PM urges Nato allies not to compromise principles
Boris Johnson says Nato must draw "lines in the snow" as he pledges support for eastern states.
BBC News