Winter Olympics live updates: Nathan Chen skates for gold, Chloe Kim sets sights on history
USA's Nathan Chen leads men's figure skating after a record-breaking short program. Meanwhile, Chloe Kim seeks to repeat in halfpipe.
Chloe Kim, Nathan Chen and the aerials team give Team USA three gold medals on one day for just the third time in Winter Olympics..
Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim go for gold. The men's hockey tournament gets going. We've got live updates from Beijing.