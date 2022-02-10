Nathan Chen gets gold: U.S. figure skater dazzles to win at 2022 Winter Olympics
Published
Chen aced his final skate at the 2022 Olympics and coasted to gold, becoming just the seventh American man to win the men's individual competition.
Published
Chen aced his final skate at the 2022 Olympics and coasted to gold, becoming just the seventh American man to win the men's individual competition.
Watch VideoNathan Chen flipped, whirled and even punched his way to a world-record score in the men's figure skating short program..