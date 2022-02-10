Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, the second time that the heir-to-the-throne has contracted the disease.Full Article
The news comes just after the prince attended an event at the British Museum with other dignitaries
He suffered only mild symptoms the first time he tested positive for coronavirus