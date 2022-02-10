Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records
Published
It means the rapper and entrepreneur has now bought the label that launched his career.Full Article
Published
It means the rapper and entrepreneur has now bought the label that launched his career.Full Article
US rapper purchases label that launched his career ahead of performance during half time at the Super Bowl football final
Snoop Dogg has described buying Death Row Records - the label that launched his career - as an "extremely meaningful" moment.