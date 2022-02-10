Paris and Brussels to ban ‘Freedom Convoy’ inspired by Canadian protest
Published
Inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy," protesters are mobilizing across Europe and elsewhere against vaccine mandates and other restrictions.Full Article
Published
Inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy," protesters are mobilizing across Europe and elsewhere against vaccine mandates and other restrictions.Full Article
Protesters gathered in southern France on Wednesday for what they say will be a 'freedom convoy' that will converge on Paris and..
Protesters set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a "freedom convoy" that will converge on Paris and Brussels..