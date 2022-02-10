What we know about Kamila Valieva and the Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony mystery
Published
More than three days after team figure skating competition at Beijing Olympics, teams have not received medals because of a positive drug test.
Published
More than three days after team figure skating competition at Beijing Olympics, teams have not received medals because of a positive drug test.
Watch VideoKamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold..