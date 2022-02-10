Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett
Published
The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett. After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers went 7-13-3 and dropped down the standings.Full Article
Published
The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett. After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers went 7-13-3 and dropped down the standings.Full Article
The Oilers have fired coach Dave Tippett after a hot start to the season has turned into a prolonged slump, sources told..