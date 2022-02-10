Mikaela Shiffrin Seeks First Medal After Disappointing Start
The U.S. skier will race in the super-G after failing to qualify for two events. Shaun White will compete in the snowboard halfpipe finals. Follow updates.Full Article
Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won the first gold medal for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. But star skier Mikaela..
Watch VideoThe first question posed to Mikaela Shiffrin as she met with reporters after her second consecutive quick exit from an..