A woman has filed a civil lawsuit in the US, accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery.Full Article
Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault ahead of Super Bowl performance
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Snoop Dogg Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery Just Days Before His Super Bowl Performance
A woman who allegedly worked as an onstage dancer for Snoop Dogg has accused the rapper, and his associate Bishop Don “Magic”..
Mediaite
Snoop Dogg Sued For Sexual Assault, Rapper Calls it Shakedown
A woman claims Snoop Dogg forced oral sex on her back in 2013, but a source representing the rapper says the woman filed suit on..
TMZ.com