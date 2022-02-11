Canadian mayor seeks injunction to clear truck protest at US border: COVID-19 updates
Published
The city of Windsor filed an injunction to end the truck blockade at the U.S.-Canada border protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
Published
The city of Windsor filed an injunction to end the truck blockade at the U.S.-Canada border protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
TORONTO (AP) — A rapidly growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their COVID-19 restrictions as protesters decrying..