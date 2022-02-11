Biden moves to split $7B in frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, humanitarian aid
Biden wants relatives of 9/11 victims to have the rights to half of the Afghan central bank's funds. The other $3.5 million would aid Afghans.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in..
Executive order splits funds between families of September 11 victims and humanitarian aid