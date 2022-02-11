'Inventing Anna' review: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix series is a compelling story but lacks focus
Published
Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' is the first show Shonda Rhimes has made for the streaming service. Despite Julia Garner, the series lacks focus.
Published
Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' is the first show Shonda Rhimes has made for the streaming service. Despite Julia Garner, the series lacks focus.
Some shows are so bad you can't help but binge them, but Netflix's Inventing Anna misses even that mark. Created by Shonda Rhimes..