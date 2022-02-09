Who is Anna Delvey? The fake German heiress who conned New York's elite

Who is Anna Delvey? The fake German heiress who conned New York's elite

Sky News

Published

When Anna Sorokin stood trial in New York in the spring of 2019, charged with fraud after scamming hotels, banks and other members of Manhattan's elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she reportedly employed the services of a stylist to ensure she looked the part.

Full Article