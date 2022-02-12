Americans Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner win gold in snowboardcross
Published
Three days after winning individual gold in the women's event, Lindsey Jacobellis took gold again in the mixed team snowboardcross event.
Published
Three days after winning individual gold in the women's event, Lindsey Jacobellis took gold again in the mixed team snowboardcross event.
At 36 and 40 years old, Americans earn a medal to remember.
Lindsey Jacobellis has won her second gold medal of the Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the..