Police have moved in on a group of protesting truckers, who have been blocking a key US-Canada border crossing for almost a week.Full Article
Police move in on truckers protesting at US-Canada border after injunction issued
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Canadian trucker blockades impact production on both sides of the border
Rumble
Truckers and protesters blocked a key border crossing between the U.S. and Canada for a fifth straight day. A court injunction..
-
Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest
SeattlePI.com
-
Canada Live Updates: Police Set to Move In on Truckers Blocking Ontario Bridge
NYTimes.com
-
Canadian Judge Orders An End To Blockade At U.S. Border Bridge
Newsy
-
French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Canada Police set up a cordon near the Milk River to prevent
Rumble
Canada Police set up a cordon near the Milk River to prevent nearby truckers and supporters from joining the Coutts border blockade..