Best of Super Bowl halftime: See Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem
Published
Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem owned the field during the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Published
Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem owned the field during the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Rap legend Eminem is bricking it ahead of his appearance at Super Bowl LVI, even though he'll be accompanied on stage by Snoop..
Super Bowl officials held a half-time show press conference Thursday before the weekend's big game. Three of the five..