Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop, Dre, Kendrick Lamar prove fiery mix in Super Bowl halftime show
Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem put hip-hop center stage at the Super Bowl 56 halftime show at SoFi Stadium.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent asserted the power of hip-hop’s oldies generation on pop..
The Super Bowl halftime show was, by nearly all accounts, a big success this year.
The show, produced by Dr. Dre,..