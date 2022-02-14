Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl
Published
The Los Angeles Rams rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI.Full Article
Published
The Los Angeles Rams rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI.Full Article
During Super Bowl LVI, which saw the Los Angeles Rams get the better of the Cincinnati Bengals, Marvel dropped the second trailer..
Rams fans celebrated while Bengals fans were left looking to the future after Los Angeles claimed a thrilling Super Bowl LVI win..