Kaillie Humphries Takes Gold in Monobob's Olympic Debut
Humphries accused her coach in Canada of mental abuse and became a U.S. citizen last year.Full Article
Kaillie Humphries picked up her third Olympic gold medal, winning the inaugural monobob competition. After a hard transition from..
Canada's Christine de Bruin has reached the podium in the Olympic debut of monobob. The Stony Plain, Alta., native raced to..
Sunday's action begins with the debut of women's monobob. Team USA has two gold-medal favorites: Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie..