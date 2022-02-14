Mandira Bedi shares marriage photos remembering late husband Raj Kaushal on wedding anniversary
Published
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot on the special occasion of Valentine's Day in 1999.Full Article
Published
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot on the special occasion of Valentine's Day in 1999.Full Article
In the beloved memory of Raj Kaushal, Mandira dropped a few pictures from their wedding ceremony
Actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal last year after he died of a heart attack.