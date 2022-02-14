Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID just days after Prince Charles
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.
The Duchess of Cornwall is now self-isolating, days after Prince Charles tested positive for Covid.
Camilla is the latest of a string of royals to be infected with the virus