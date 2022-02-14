The first witness at the inquiry into the Post Office computer glitch scandal broke down in tears as he explained how he went from facing down armed robbers in his shop to noticing money was going missing.Full Article
Post Office IT scandal inquiry opens with tearful testimony from sub-postmaster
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tearful ex-Post Office worker 'contemplated suicide' after IT scandal as inquiry starts
The first witness at the inquiry into the Post Office computer glitch scandal broke down in tears as he explained how he went from..
Sky News