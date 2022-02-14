Authorities in Mexico are attempting to overturn a US decision to temporarily suspend avocado shipments from the western state of Michoacan after a US factory inspector was threatened.Full Article
Mexico attempts to overturn US avocado import suspension after threat to inspector
