Coast Guard Searches for 8 People After Plane Crash Off North Carolina
Published
A small plane crashed into the water at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, prompting search and rescue efforts that continued into Monday, officials said.Full Article
Published
A small plane crashed into the water at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, prompting search and rescue efforts that continued into Monday, officials said.Full Article
Watch VideoSearchers found a debris field in the ocean off North Carolina where a small plane carrying eight people went down..