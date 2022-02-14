The moment when Vladimir Putin decides whether or not to order an offensive against Ukraine is imminent, Western officials believe.Full Article
Putin decision on whether to invade Ukraine is 'imminent', West believes
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biden Reaffirms The Commitment Of The U.S. To Ukraine
Newsy
Watch VideoUkraine's president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet..
Advertisement
More coverage
White House: Russia Could Invade Ukraine Within The Week
Newsy
Watch VideoThe White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two..