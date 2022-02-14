Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to Host Oscars
The comic actresses are in final talks for the job, which the producer Will Packer is adding back to the ceremony. The event had been hostless for the past three years.Full Article
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes have been tapped to host this year’s Academy Awards, according to a report..