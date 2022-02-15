Louisville Mayoral Candidate Says Gunman Shot at Him in Campaign Office
Published
The candidate, Craig Greenberg, was unharmed, but the attack left a bullet hole in his sweater. A suspect was detained, but no motive has been announced.Full Article
Published
The candidate, Craig Greenberg, was unharmed, but the attack left a bullet hole in his sweater. A suspect was detained, but no motive has been announced.Full Article
Activist Quintez Brown, 21, has been arrested in the attempted shooting of Louisville mayor candidate Craig Greenberg, authorities..