Russia vs Ukraine: Russia announces pullback of some troops from Ukraine border
Published
Russia has confirmed the plans of pulling back some of the troops from the Ukraine borders as tensions remain high.Full Article
Published
Russia has confirmed the plans of pulling back some of the troops from the Ukraine borders as tensions remain high.Full Article
Ahead of a crucial meeting between German chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Putin, Russia's defence ministry today said..
Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to..