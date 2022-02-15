Video shows hundreds of blackbirds falling from the sky and crashing into pavement
Security camera footage captured the moment hundreds of blackbirds fell from the sky in Mexico. Some of the birds were later found dead.
In an absolutely bizarre video released by Chihuaha State Police, we see hundreds of Yellow-Headed Blackbirds plummeting to earth..